A seasoned political scientist, Professor Hassan Saliu, has explained how Atiku Abubakar is allegedly hindering PDP's ultimate mission

Legit.ng reports that since being booted out of office in 2015 by the APC, the PDP has struggled to regain power

Prof. Saliu spoke in an interview where he explained that it would be in the best of the PDP to convince Atiku to shelve his presidential aspiration

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Hassan Saliu, a professor at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) and President of the Nigerian Political Science Association, has said Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition is affecting the growth of the PDP.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku was the PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2019 and 2023 elections.

President of the Nigerian Political Science Association says Atiku is holding back PDP. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview with The Punch, published on Thursday, March 21, Prof. Saliu asked Atiku to allow the PDP to 'breathe a fresh air'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He stated that each time Atiku emerges as a candidate, there are always issues that will eventually affect the chances of the party in the presidential poll.

His words:

“Atiku’s ambition is affecting the growth of the PDP. We follow the debate, the controversy. The issues in the PDP before the presidential primary, and even after the presidential primaries, those issues are still there. They have not faded away. So, the only way to give PDP a semblance of unity is for Atiku to drop his ambition.”

Arguing that there are "too many issues" surrounding Atiku’s ambition, Saliu insinuated that Atiku, 77, might be too old for the presidency in 2027.

Prof. Saliu said:

“But I am assuming that decision may not go down with people at PDP. It is time for Atiku to look at the political temperature and advise himself accordingly.

“His interest will not supersede the interests of the PDP. Each time this man emerges as a presidential candidate, there are always issues that will eventually affect the chances of the party. This is the right time for Atiku to allow the PDP to breathe fresh air.”

Legit.ng reports that after six unsuccessful attempts, Atiku becomes the only politician in Nigeria who has sought the presidency the most times and has yet to win it.

Atiku, a former vice president from 1999 to 2007, is a staunch capitalist who made his fortune investing in various sectors of the country. The tycoon has been investigated for corruption in the past. However, he denies any wrongdoing.

Read more about Atiku:

Atiku denies dumping PDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku rubbished reports of his alleged plan to dump the opposition party.

The former vice president said the report was pure mischief and devoid of truth.

He accused President Bola Tinubu of fabricating the story.

Source: Legit.ng