Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been said to be having an upper hand ahead of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike

PDP chieftain Rilwan Olanrewaju made the claim while commenting on the rift between the governor and his godfather in an interview with Legit.ng

According to the PDP chieftain, Rivers people don't joke with their governor, and Wike also did the same thing with his predecessor

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has been tipped as the most favoured in his clash with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Barely six months after getting into office, this fall apart between Governor Fubara and his godfather, the immediate past governor of the state and now minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Governor Fubara has an edge above Wike, PDP chieftain says

The development became intense when Rivers state house of assembly made move to impeach Governor Fubara, the lawmakers were stopped and President Bola Tinubu later intervene to dounce the tension in the state.

"Be loyal to Rivers people": PDP chieftain to Fubara

Speaking on the development, Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, told Legit.ng in an exclusive interview that Rivers people don't joke with their governor, which was why the odd favoured Fubara.

The PDP chieftain maintained that former governor Wike enjoyed similar privilege when he had an issue with his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi and urged Governor Fubara to be more loyal to the people than “one man”.

Olanrewaju maintained that Wike's loyalty was inconsistent and could not be trusted. He said:

“The odds favour the governor than the Abuja emperor (Wike). The reality is that the Rivers people don't joke with their governor, and they will continue to choose their governor over anyone.

“Wike also benefited from the same practice. He did the same to former Governor Ameachi.

“I can only advise Governor Fubara to be brave and pledge his loyalty to the good people of Rivers state rather than one very unstable man who doesn’t have a history of consistent loyalty with anyone and even people who helped him to power. The ball is in Governor Fubara’s court.”

