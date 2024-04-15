Former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, has reacted to the suspension of Abdullahi Ganduje by the Kano state APC

FCT, Abuja - A former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad said there must have been manoeuvres happening behind the scenes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje to have been suspended.

Ganduje was suspended by members of his ward, in the Dawakin Tofa local government Area of Kano state on Monday, April 15.

Why Kano APC suspends Ganduje

The executive council of Ganduje's ward, led by Haruna Gwanjo cited allegations of bribery against Ganduje levelled by the Kano state government as the reason for the suspension.

According to Gwanjo, the former governor has to clear his name of corruption allegations regarding his long-standing dollar case.

Reacting to Ganduje’s suspension, Ahmad said Ganduje would cease to be the APC national chairman if the suspension was conducted in accordance with due process.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @BashirAhmaad, on Monday, April 15.

Why Ganduje cannot be APC national chairman

He said there is no way the former Kano governor can be the national chairman if he is not a registered APC member.

The former presidential aide linked Ganduje’s suspension to that of former chairman, Senator Adams Oshiohmole.

“If the widely reported suspension of the national chairman of our great party was conducted in accordance with due process, then he is no longer a party member, and constitutionally, he cannot serve as the national chairman since he is not a registered member of the party. This situation has a resemblance to the tactics used during Senator Adams Oshiohmole's tenure. There must have been maneuvers happening behind the scenes.”

Gov Yusuf using Ganduje's probe to divert attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a group known as Northern Patriots said Governor Abba Yusuf, is using Ganduje's probe to divert attention from his poor performance in Kano state.

The group said Governor Yusuf chose to witch-hunt his predecessor while the state slipped into penury.

According to the Patriots, Governor Yusuf has not achieved much since he took office eleven months ago as he has neglected his primary duty of providing good governance to the people of Kano.

