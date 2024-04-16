The PDP on Monday, April 16, lost one of its own in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara state, Musa Ille

According to the PDP chairman in the LGA, Garba Garewa, Ille was killed on the night of Monday

It was also gathered that the deceased was killed in front of his house by armed bandits who tricked him by calling him to come out to check some behind his building

Zamfara - Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed Musa Ille, the Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara.

Ille was killed in front of his house when the assailant invaded his house on the night of Monday, April 15.

The sad incident was confirmed on Tuesday, April 16, by the PDP chairman of the local government, Garba Garewa, who claimed that the killing was carried out by bandits.

The police command in the state is yet to give an official statement on the incident

Source: Facebook

Garewa was quoted to have said:

“We are suspecting his killers to be bandits, they entered his house yesterday (Monday) and shot him."

A resident of the area, Abubakar Tsafe, also told Channels TV that when the gunmen entered the area, they called the secretary to come to check something at the back of his house.

Tsafe disclosed that Ille came outside ignorant of the fact they were armed bandits.

A report by The Cable said when contacted for comments on the development, Yazid Abubakar, the police spokesperson in Zamfara, said he would reach out to the officer in charge of the division.

TVC News reports that Ille was a grassroots politician who contributed immensely to the success of the party in the 2023 Election which produced Dauda Lawal as the state governor.

Source: Legit.ng