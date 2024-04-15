The claim that the image of Jesus appeared in the sky has been fact-checked, and it was traced to being generated by artificial intelligence

An X user, Mike Sonto, claimed that the image was seen at the Oyuma Market in Kendu Bay, Homebay County

The absence of the image on credible platforms subjected it to fact-checking, and it was discovered that it was an AI-generated image

The claim on X (formerly Twitter) in a post by one Mike Sonto on April 7, 2024, with a picture claiming to be the image of Jesus appearing in the sky, has again fueled the speculation and discussions about supernatural beings.

The Image was said to have been taken at the Oyuma Market in Kendu Bay, the Homebay County in Kenya.

The image showing Jesus appearing in the sky was an AI-generated image Photo Credit: Mike Sonko

Source: Twitter

Has Jesus' image appeared in the sky?

Sonto, in the caption, urged his viewers to repent, suggesting that the sight was a sign of incoming divine judgment.

According to Dubawa, a fact-checking platform, the post generated over 742,000 views, 827 reposts, and 1,000 comments.

Following a thorough search on the internet, the image of Jesus claiming to have appeared in the sky could not be seen on any reputable websites, leading to suspicion about the authenticity of the claim.

Photo of Jesus appearing in the sky

The absence of the image to have credible sources suggested that it might have been generated from artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

This hypothesis was validated when the image was subjected to AI image detectors.

The AI image detector Hive Moderation concluded that there was a 99.5% likelihood it was AI-generated. Is it AI? gave a 95.24% likelihood, Illuminarty 95.1%, Content at Scale 94% and Hugging Face also gave a 97% possibility of the picture being AI-generated.

Source: Legit.ng