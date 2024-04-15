Despite his impeachment, the former deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu has been slapped with a fresh problem

This is as part of his residential post was demolished by the Edo state government led by Governor Godwin Obaseki

This came after Obseki replaced Shaibu by appointing Marvellous Omobayo as the new deputy governor of Edo state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Edo state - On Sunday, April 14, the security post in front of the residence of the former deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, in the Government Reservation Area, Benin, was pulled down by officials of the Edo State State Network and members of the Public Works Volunteers.

The security post of Shaibu's residence has been pulled down. The demolition of the structure came days after Shaibu was impeached. Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu

Source: Facebook

Obaseki, Shaibu's fall out

Recall that the Edo house of assembly had accused Shaibu, of leaking government secrets. The assembly also said this informed its impeachment process against him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

On Monday April 8, the assembly impeached impeached Shaibu. The impeachment was sequel to the report submitted by a seven-man panel that investigated the petition against Shaibu.

Without delay, Governor Godwin Obaseki appointed Marvellous Godwins Omobayo as the deputy governor of Edo state Marvellous Godwins Omobayo.

But on Sunday, the saga between Obaseki and his former deputy, took a new twist as the security post which shared the same fence with the golf course was pulled down.

As reported by The Cable, the post served as a temporary shelter or first port of call for Shaibu’s security details before and after the close of work.

Why Shaibu's security post was demolished

Reacting, a senior member of one of the agencies which, carried out the exercise, pleaded anonymity, and disclosed to The Punch that the security post was removed since the former deputy governor is now a private citizen and had lost such privilege.

Shaibu's aide reacts

An aide to Shaibu said:

“As I am talking to you, they have destroyed Shaibu’s security outpost. The place was not built by the government, it was built by Shaibu himself. You can see how wicked the state government is.”

PDP may lose Edo state

Legit.ng reported earlier that Williams Dakwom, a political analyst, predicted a tough outing for the PDP in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state.

The chieftain of the ruling APC maintained that the impeachment plot against Edo deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, would threaten the PDP's electoral prospects in the September 2024 poll.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Dakwom alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki was threatened by Shaibu's ambition and interest in the race.

Source: Legit.ng