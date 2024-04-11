Edo 2024: Defection loading? Shaibu receives APC chairman, speaks on "new chapter"
- Philip Shaibu has dismissed his impeachment by the Edo state House of Assembly as a move that will not stand the test of time
- The impeached Edo deputy governor claimed that he was impeached because of the coming governorship election in the state
- Sahibu made this declaration when he met with the chairman of the APC in Edo, Emperor Jaret Tenebe, on Wednesday, April 10
Abuja - The recently impeached deputy governor of Edo, Philip Shaibu, has said his removal by the Edo State House of Assembly would not stand.
Shaibu is certain that was politically motivated in view of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.
The embattled politician made these submissions during his reception of the acting chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Emperor Jaret Tenebe, in Abuja, Vanguard reports.
Speaking to Tenebe who had described Shaibu's impeachment as a sham, the former deputy governor noted that he shares a lot with the APC boss in the state.
Referring to himself as a loyal person and encouraging others to follow suit, Shaibu said his impeachment is God's way of opening a new chapter for him which he sees clearly.
“What has happened will not change my quest to be loyal to anybody that I will work with and I will encourage anybody to be loyal to their boss. I was a loyal person and I am still loyal, the price of loyalty is success and the impeachment that has happened is because God wants to open a new chapter and I see that new chapter, the new opportunity.
“I can assure you, my chairman, I call you my chairman because you are already my chairman and I think you are also one of the reasons they hurriedly did what they did because they know what it takes for you and me to be together and they thought they could use impeachment to get me to succumb but you know that I won’t succumb.
“I am somebody that is strong-willed and when I mean something, I mean it and when I look at the whole thing, I am paying the price, I also believe that it is only the man that God impeaches that is impeached."`
