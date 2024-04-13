Senator Matthew Uroghide has switched from the PDP to the APC ahead of the Edo state governorship election

Benin City, Edo state

Benin City, Edo state - Matthew Uroghide, a two-time senator representing Edo South, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Edo state.

Senator Uroghide officially joined the APC alongside others at an event in Benin City on Saturday, April 13.

I'm glad to return to APC, says Uroghide

Legit.ng gathers that Uroghide used to be a member of the APC before joining the PDP.

After returning to the APC, he described his years in the PDP as "a 13-year-three-month sojourn."

Senator Uroghide, who described himself as a foundation member of the APC, said he is glad to return to the party whose leaders he trusts and has confidence in, Channels TV reported.

I will help APC win Edo 2024 guber - Uroghide

Further speaking at the event, Senator Uroghide said he has returned to help build the APC, which is an opposition in Edo state.

The former lawmaker assured that he would help enthrone the APC's candidates in the 2024 Edo governorship election.

Former House of Reps clerk, others join APC

Meanwhile, apart from Uroghide, another PDP chieftain who defected to the APC at the event was a former clerk of the House of Representatives and candidate for the Owan Federal Constituency in the 2023 election, Patrick Giwa.

Eight local government chairmen, including Frank Ilaboya of Owan West local government area, also joined the APC.

Top APC leaders, including Senator Adams Oshiomhole and the state executive, received the defectors,

Oshimhole apologises to Uroghide

Meanwhile, Oshiomhole welcomed Senator Uroghide and other defectors to the APC camp during the event.

The former governor of Edo state thereafter nominated Uroghide as the party’s director general for the upcoming Edo state governorship election campaign team, a position the former lawmaker accepted.

Impeached Edo deputy gov Shaibu meets APC chair

Meanwhile, the impeached deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, triggered defection rumours after recently receiving the acting chairman of the APC in the state, Emperor Jaret Tenebe, in Abuja.

Speaking to Tenebe who had described Shaibu's impeachment as a sham, the former deputy governor noted that he shares a lot with the APC boss.

He added that his removal by the Edo State House of Assembly would not stand.

