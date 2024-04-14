President Bola Tinubu has been seen in a viral video saying he will reduce the price of petrol to N100

However, the alleged video was verified, and it was discovered that the video was deeply fake and manipulated

Some Nigerians have reacted to the video, describing it as false, while others appeared to have agreed with its authenticity

A fact-checking organisation has verified a video showing President Bola Tinubu promising to reduce the price of petrol to N100.

The 12-second video was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user on March 5, 2024. It depicts an individual mimicking the president. The caption on the video reads: “By the end of August, fuel will be sold at N 100 per litre—Bola T, 2023.”

Tinubu did not promise to reduce petrol price to N100 Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

How Tinubu's video was manipulated

In the viral video, which has been gaining traction since when it was posted, the mimicking voice was heard saying:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

“I want to tell Nigerians that things are working fine and that fuel will be sold at 100 Naira per litre by August's end.”

Before April 10, the post had garnered over 89,000 views, about 200 comments, almost 700 reposts, and 100 bookmarks. The comment section of the post has diverse opinions.

Several users ridiculed the statement and said it was false and fabricated, while others believed the video was authentic.

Fact about Tinubu's video emerged

According to Dubawa, manipulation was traced to the alleged video. Tinubu's lips moved unnaturally compared to his usual facial expression and communication. There was a difference between his speech and lip gesture. Also, mechanical tonality was noticed in the video, making it a typical fake.

The fact-checking medium employed deepware.ai, a verification tool, to authenticate the video's originality. Analysis indicated that the video was fake, with a high percentage of suspicious features.

See the video here:

Shettima urged Nigerians to pray for Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has called on Nigerians to continue to put President Tinubu in their prayers.

The vice president said it was every responsible citizen's duty to pray for their country's leadership.

Shettima said Tinubu is aware of the country's numerous challenges and expressed optimism that Nigeria will overcome them.

Source: Legit.ng