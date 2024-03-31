The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has been urged to remain with his party rather than join the PDP

Obidike Chukwuebuka, a chieftain of the APC, in an exclusive interview with the APC, said the problem in the Labour Party showed that it is now a national party, unlike before

According to Chukwuebuka, there is no national party without its internal problem, adding that PDP has its internal problem and it will continue to be

Peter Obi, the former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, has been advised not to leave the party because of the internal crisis rocking the opposition.

Obidike Chukwuebuka, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), gave advice to the former governor of Anambra state in an interview with Legit.ng.

Why Peter Obi should stay with the Labour Party explained

Source: Twitter

Labour Party is now a national party

Chukwuebuka maintained that the Labour Party crisis indicates that the Labour Party is now a national party, and no national party is without an internal crisis.

According to the APC chieftain, the PDP being suggested is not crisis-free, and there would be lots unfolding in the umbrella party before 2027, adding that Obi had become a prominent figure and it was best for him to remain the Labour Party.

APC chieftain advises Peter Obi

Chukwuebuka said:

"I don't think it will be right for Obi to return to PDP. There is no big party that is crisis-free. The crisis in LP shows that they are now a national party than when they don't have any elective personnel.

"The PDP you might be suggesting is not crisis-free, and a lot will still happen in PDP before 2027. Obi is a big figure in LP, so he should remain there for ease of access to the presidential ticket."

There have been speculations that Peter Obi is planning a merger with the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, at the Social Democratic Party (PDP).

Obi's supporter set to dump Labour Party

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi's influential supporter, Joseph Onuorah, had announced a plan to join the Labour Party of the APC when he was in Nigeria next.

Onuorah, a Nigerian in the diaspora, said he had had a great ride with the Labour Party during his stay at the opposition party.

The announcement came barely 24 hours after Julius Abure's re-election as the Labour Party's national chairman.

