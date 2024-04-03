Unknown attackers have reportedly murdered a couple in Abuja, Adebola Ezekiel, and his wife, Abiodun Ezekiel

Reports have it that the assailants broke into the apartment of the couple, attacked the 80-year-old man, and had his throat and that of his wife slit

Josephine Adeh, the FCT police command's spokesperson, confirmed the unfortunate incident and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - An 80-year-old man, Adebola Ezekiel, and his wife, Abiodun Ezekiel, were brutally murdered by assailants at the Apo Legislative Quarters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

FCT police have confirmed the brutal murder of a couple in their apartment in Abuja. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

As reported by Daily Trust on Wednesday, April 3, the couple was found dead around on Monday, in their apartment in the Apo area after being hacked by some attackers.

How the couple was brutally killed

The Octogenarian, who was on a wheelchair, had his throat and that of his wife slit by their attackers.

The deceased’s son was said to have contacted a security guard in the area after repeated calls to his parents phone lines were unanswered.

The guard reportedly forced his way into the apartment where he found the lifeless bodies of the victims in the pool of blood.

FCT police react

Reacting, the FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the unfortunate incident. She said investigation was ongoing, Leadership report added.

“The incident occurred on the 1st of April at about 10pm, following a distress call by the Estate Manager of Zone D 1st gate, Apo Legislative quarters to Apo Divisional Police Headquarters that one Seun Ezikiel, called to report that his parents who reside in the estate are not responding to their calls and with his permission, they brought down the window protector of tge kitchen was forced to gain access into the house. Only to discover the bodies of his parents: Adebola Ezikiel and Abiodun Ezikiel in the pool of their blood, with their throats slit by yet to be identified persons.

“The Commissioner of Police visited the Crime Scene and ordered the Criminal Investigation Department to commence a discreet investigation immediately. The outcome of investigations will be communicated in due course.”

Nigerian lecturer stabbed to death on campus, police react

In another similar development, Legit.ng reported that Dr Kamar Abdulkadir, a lecturer of the Department of Physical and Health Education at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), was brutally murdered by unknown attackers in his office.

Abdulkadir was killed on Sunday, March 31, when the unknown gunmen sneaked into his office and attacked him with a knife and hammer. The victim was later found dead in the pool of blood.

Reacting, the Borno state police command said it had arrested eight suspects in connection with the murder of the lecturer.

Spokesman of the police command, ASP Daso Kenneth, disclosed the arrest to journalists on Monday, April 1, in Maiduguri.

