Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi said the federal government used N10 trillion to service Nigeria's debt

Obi said the N10 trillion is more than the combined budgetary allocation for the four highest priority areas - Defence, Education, Health and Infrastructure

Former Atiku's spokesman, Daniel Bwala, however, accused Obi of borrowing so much while he was governor of Anambra state

FCT, Abuja - The spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation in the 2023 election, Daniel Bwala has lambasted Peter Obi for attacking President Bola Tinubu over huge borrowing.

He said Nigeria borrowed about N10 trillion in a quarter and spent the same amount on debt service.

Bwala accuse Obi of increasing Anambra's debt by over 1000%

Nigeria's borrowing does not correspond with investments

Obi said despite the huge borrowing, there is no corresponding visible usage or investments.

He said the N10 trillion is more than the combined budgetary allocation for the four highest priority areas: defence (N3.25trn), Education (N2.18trn), Health (1.33trn), and Infrastructure (N1.32trn).

The Labour Party presidential candidate stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @PeterObi on Wednesday, April 3.

The former Anambra state governor appealed to Tinubu’s government to de-accelerate borrowing.

Obi grew Anambra's, debt stock by over 1000%

Reacting to Obi’s criticism, Bwala said Obi increased Anambra state debt stock by over 1000% while he was governor of the southeast state.

Bwala said Obi took,’s debt from under N16m to over N3bn by the time he left office.

He wrote via his X handle, @BwalaDaniel

“Mr Peter “Gbajue” Obi @PeterObi is condemning @officialABAT for borrowing but during his time as Governor of Anambra he grew Anambra state debt stock by over 1000% from under N16m that it was before he took office to over N3bn by the time he handed over.”,

Peter Obi speaks on dumping Labour Party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Obi reacted to reports that he plans to dump the Labour Party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Obi and Governor Alex Otti of Abia state; Senator Victor Umeh and other key figures of of the party were absent on Wednesday, March 27, when Julius Abure was re-elected chairman of the opposition party.

Addressing Nigerians on X Space hosted by Parallel Facts on Friday, March 29, Obi said he is still a member of the Labour Party and will never be involved in anti-party activities.

