Benin-City, Edo state - The seven-man panel headed by retired Justice S. A. Omonuwa has begun its sitting over the impeachment process against Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, on Wednesday, April 3.

The panel is to investigate the allegation of misconduct levelled against Shaibu by the state House of Assembly.

The Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa set up the panel after the state assembly initiated the impeachment process against Shaibu, The Punch reports.

The impeachment process is believed to be the latest development in the conflict between Shaibu and his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The administrative secretary of the panel, George Odidi, last Thursday in a statement disclosed that the “panel shall commence sitting at Judges Conference room, New High Court Complex, Benin City on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 10am prompt.”

At the commencement of the panel on Wednesday, the House of Assembly was represented by the Deputy Clerk, Legal, Joe Ohiafi while Shaibu was represented by Prof Oladoyin Awoyale (SAN).

As reported by TheCable, Shaubu through his lawyer, Awoyale said the panel’s sitting to investigate him would amount to a fait accompli.

According to Shaibu, there was a subsisting order of interlocutory injunction granted by an Abuja federal high court, and that further hearing had been adjourned to April 8.

Court refuses to stop Shaibu’s impeachment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja refused to grant Shaibu’s request to stop the alleged impeachment move against him by the state house of assembly.

Justice James Omotosho said Shaibu did not serve the principal actors in the matter, Governor Godwin Obaseki and the state house of assembly of the court papers. Shaibu’s lawyer, Prof. Olawoyin Awoyale, (SAN), had asked the court to order parties to maintain the status quo in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/321/2024

Omotosho, however, granted Shaibu’s prayer to serve the court papers on Obaseki and the state House of Assembly by pasting them at the entrance gate of the state house and the gate of the assembly complex in Benin City.

