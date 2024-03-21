Edo state deputy governor Phillip Shaibu has been ordered to paste court papers on Gov Godwin Obaseki and the state House of Assembly gates

Justice James Omotosho gave the directive while declining Shaibu's request to stop the impeachment move against him

The judge said Shaibu did not serve the principal actors in the impeachment bid the originating summons of the suit as required by law

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja has refused to grant Edo state deputy governor Phillip Shaibu’s request to stop the alleged impeachment move against him by the state house of assembly.

Justice James Omotosho said Shaibu did not serve the principal actors in the matter, Governor Godwin Obaseki and the state house of assembly of the court papers.

Shaibu ordered to paste court papers on Governor Obaseki and state assembly gates

Source: Facebook

Shaibu’s lawyer, Prof. Olawoyin Awoyale, (SAN), had asked the court to order parties to maintain the status quo in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/321/2024, The Punch reported.

Reacting to Awoyale’s request, the judge said:

“The Governor of Edo State and the Edo State House of Assembly, who are the principal actors in the matter, have not been served with the Originating Summons of the suit as required by law.’’

He, however, granted Shaibu’s prayer to serve the court papers on Obaseki and the state House of Assembly by pasting them at the entrance gate of the Edo state government house and the gate of the state house of assembly Complex in Benin City.

As reported by Leadership, Justice Omotoso further directed that all court papers should be served to all parties with the use of a registered courier company.

He adjourned further proceedings till Monday, April 15.

Shaibu, who was in the courtroom throughout Wednesday’s proceedings, declined to speak with newsmen after the court proceedings.

Edo lawmakers give reason for impeachment against Shaibu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Edo house of assembly accused Shaibu of leaking government secrets. The assembly also said this informed its impeachment process against him.

Charity Aiguobarueghian, the majority leader of the Edo house of assembly, who announced the impeachment notice against Shaibu during plenary, said it was based on a petition dated March 5, 2024.

The petition was signed by 21 out of the 24 members of the House.

