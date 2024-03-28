A High Court in Apo, Federal Capital Territory, has approved a bail of N50 million for Benson Konbowei, the senator from Bayelsa Central

Konbowei faced charges, including forgery of the National Youth Service Corps exemption certificate, and appeared in court on Tuesday

He was granted bail and allowed to leave until Thursday when the court would decide on his bail application

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Apo, Abuja — The High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, located in Apo, has approved bail for Senator Benson Konbowei, who represents Bayelsa Central District.

The bail amount is set at N50 million in connection with a case involving alleged certificate forgery for which the federal lawmaker is currently undergoing trial.

Senator Konbowei has been in a legal battle over the alleged forgery of the NYSC certificate. Photo Credit: Facebook

Source: UGC

Justice Christopher Oba, presiding over the case, has stipulated that Konbowei must present two sureties who possess landed properties within the Federal Capital Territory. This condition is part of the bail terms.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Konbowei, who was formally charged last Tuesday with offences related to the forgery of his National Youth Service Corps exemption certificate, has been permitted to return home temporarily.

How Senator Konbowei was granted bail

According to AIT online, the ruling on his bail application, scheduled for Thursday, will determine further proceedings in his case.

During the hearing, the prosecution attorney, Rubben Egwaba, objected to the bail request, arguing that granting bail would allow the defendant to interfere with the trial.

However, the defence attorney, Gordy Uche (SAN), urged the Court to ignore the prosecution's arguments and grant bail to the accused.

Uche assured the Court that the Senator would not flee if granted bail.

During the bail hearing, Justice Christopher Oba granted bail to the Senator from Bayelsa State to pay N50 million.

The two sureties must provide authentic land property documents as collateral.

Until bail conditions are met, Senator Benson Konbowei will be held in the Kuje Correctional Facility.

The next hearing dates are June 24th, 25th, and 27th.

Nnamdi Kanu’s bail request denied by Abuja court

In another report, Justice Binta Nyako from the Federal High Court in Abuja rejected the bail request for Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Tuesday.

Instead, the court ordered a prompt trial for Kanu, who faces charges of treasonable felony.

Kanu, who has been in custody under the Department of State Services (DSS) since his arrest in June 2021, attended the court session on Tuesday.

Source: Legit.ng