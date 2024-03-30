Kwara state has been thrown into mourning following the death of a former deputy governor, Peter Kisira

Kwara state, Ilorin - A former Deputy Governor of Kwara state, Peter Kisira, is dead. The politician died on Saturday, March 30, at the age of 74.

The governor of Kwara state, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, confirmed the death of Elder Peter Kisira on Saturday. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

As reported by The Punch, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq confirmed Kisira's death on Saturday, in a statement.

According to the statement signed by the governor’s chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, Kisira reportedly died in the wee hours of Saturday.

Governor AbdulRazaq expressed sadness at his death and extended his condolences to the deceased family, TVC News reported.

As reported by Vanguard, the governor said Kisira will be remembered for his role in public service and dedication to good causes.

The statement read:

“Kwara State Governor, AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq, is sad to receive reports of the death of the former Deputy Governor of the state, Elder Peter Kisira, in the early hours of today, Saturday.

“The former deputy hovernor died at the age of 74, according to family accounts.”

Who is Peter Kisira?

He served as the deputy to the immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulfattah Ahmed, between May 29, 2011 and May 29, 2019.

Mr. Kisira served with former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed between 2011 and 2019.

