Daniel Bwala has alleged that Peter Obi of the Labour Party is currently in a dilemma ahead of the 2027 presidential election

According to Bwala, Atiku Abubakar's aide, Obi is seriously looking for an automatic ticket in the SDP

Bwala said Obi is making the move because he has understood that the LP will not give him the ticket without a primary election

A media aide to Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala, has made some serious claims concerning the political ambition and future of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, April 2, Bwala alleged that Obi is now threatening to leave the Labour Party if he does not get an automatic ticket ahead of the next presidential poll.

According to Bwala, the former Anambra governor is eyeing the Social Democratic Party (SDP) which, in his opinion, does not issue automatic tickets to any aspirants and is currently in a crisis.

Bwala noted that to make things worse for Obi, "a former president is reported to be having it very difficult convincing nation’s statesmen to support the move because they prefer to give President Bola Tinubu his due time to reform Nigeria."

Atiku's aide continued:

"Peter Obi was reported as being advised immediately to start campaign and woo the core northern Nigeria as well as the Muslim communities across the nation to disprove the notion that he uses identity politics.

"He has since commenced the exercise, but it is feared that the foreign media which packaged him in the last election consider him as too difficult to re-brand based on analytics on his chances.

"His base called the “obedient” people made it clear to him that they would not accept any merger that will extinguish his presidential bid.

"He is between the devil and the deep Blue Sea."

Bwala, considering all of these, feels that "Obi is hunted by a ghost that he created."

Read his full statement below:

Meanwhile, Obi had emphasised his commitment to seeing Nigeria thrive rather than solely seeking power.

Upon receiving the LEADERSHIP Politician of the Year 2023 award at the LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards in Abuja, he made these remarks.

