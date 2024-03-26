President Bola Tinubu has appointed former Deputy Inspector-General of Police from the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department at Force Headquarters in Abuja, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo (rtd)

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has nominated Johnson Babatunde Kokumo (rtd), a former Deputy Inspector-General of Police from the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department at Force Headquarters in Abuja, as the new Coordinator of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons.

On Tuesday evening, March 26, presidential spokeswoman Ajuri Ngelale revealed Kokumo's appointment to lead the post within the post of the National Security Adviser.

DIG Kokumo (retd) is a seasoned and experienced law enforcement officer with over 30 years of crime prevention, administration, analysis, and control expertise.

Why Tinubu appoints Johnson Babatunde Kokumo (rtd)

"The President expects the new Coordinator to employ his great experience and skills in efforts to reform the Center and devise new methods to deliver long-term solutions to the menace of arms proliferation, which is a significant driver of insecurity in the country.”

This followed the appointment of Major-General Adamu Garba Laka as the new national counter-terrorism national coordinator.

General Laka, who will work directly from the office of the national security adviser, was said to be known for deploying tactical means to degrade the Boko Haram terrorist groups in the northeast.

He had served in Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo under the United Nations. He was a team member of the Nigerian contingent in the US AFRICOM exercise in Senegal.

