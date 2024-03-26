President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be attending the burial of the soldiers recently slain in Delta state

Abuja - The burial ceremony of 18 army personnel killed in Okuama Community, Delta state, has been scheduled for Wednesday, March 27.

Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Nigerian Army's spokesperson, announced this in a statement on Tuesday, March 26.

The NA said President Tinubu will be the special guest of honour at the mournful event (Source: Nigerian Army, President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu/Facebook)

Maj.-Gen. Nwachukwu in the statement also revealed that President Bola Tinubu would be the Special Guest of Honour at the event, The Nation reports

According to Nwachukwu, the remains of the personnel would be laid to rest at 3 pm at the National Cemetery, Abuja.

The Nigerian Army posted the update on the burial ceremony date via its official Facebook page on Tuesday.

