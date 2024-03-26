The Nigerian military intends to set free 200 individuals held in custody after being found not linked to the Boko Haram

A report has verified that they are slated to transfer to the Borno State Government in a few days

The report also confirmed that the transfer will help them undergo appropriate measures to reintegrate them into society

Maiduguri, Borno - The Nigerian Army plans to release over 200 detainees who have been cleared of any association with the Boko Haram group.

These individuals were apprehended during the insurgency.

A source revealed that the detainees would be released in Maiduguri at the Giwa Barracks on Tuesday, March 26. Photo Credit: HQ Nigerian Army

According to Daily Trust reports, they will be transferred to the Borno State Government for proper reintegration into society.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri, the state capital.

A source said:

"Not fewer than 200 cleared Boko Haram suspects that are being cleared of any wrongdoing by security operatives, and they will be hand over to the Borno State Government for rehabilitation and reintegration.

“The handing over ceremony is set to be this morning (Tuesday) at 10: am at Giwa Barracks.”

According to the source, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Zuwaira Gambo, and her counterpart in Information and Internal Security, Prof Tar Umar, are set to accept the released detainees on behalf of the state government.

