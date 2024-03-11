Peter Obi is under intense fire for allegedly purchasing over 400 SUVs for traditional rulers while he was Anambra state governor

Oseloka Obaze, former SSG to Obi, disclosed this in a post via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter)

Obi had criticised President Bola Tinubu for allocating more funds for the purchase of SUVs for about 400 lawmakers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, is been dragged on social media after his former aide, Oseloka Obaze said Obi procured over 400 SUVs for traditional rulers during his tenure as governor of Anambra state.

Obaze, the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Anambra stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @OselokaHObaze on Monday, March 11.

Peter Obi under fire for allegedly purchasing over 400 SUVs for traditional rulers Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

"Potential Corporate PR's disasters require tact & diplomacy. When I was the SSG in Anambra Peter Obi, procured over 400 SUVs for the Traditional Rulers. "

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Reacting to the tweet which has continued to generate huge reactions, the Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on social media, Olusegun Dada @DOlusegun, wrote:

“Wow. 400 SUVs procured by the Ambassador of “reduction of cost of governance and halting wastage”. Amazing

An X user, Dr Dípò Awójídé described Obaze tweet as an own goal against Peter Obi as the LP presidential candidate is known to be an advocate of reducing cost of governance.

@OgbeniDipo

“This is an own goal. A politician who has been sold and paraded as economically frugal should not be buying 400 SUVs for Traditional Rulers. Perhaps, he could have built more schools and hospitals with the funds that went towards buying 400 SUVs.”

@abiolaabajo

Anambra has 149 traditional rulers but Peter Obi bought 400 SUVs. Where is the remaining 151?

What about reducing governance cost?

Before 2027, obidients will by themselves reveal the scam & fraud the movement & Peter Obi is.

@KingArthurOG

Former Anambra SSG Oseloka Obaze tweeted an anecdote about "corporate PR" and inadvertently exposed, among other things, that (PO's Govt) bought 400 SUVs for trad rulers. Problem is, they reported 177 SUVs at the time AND Anambra has under 160 trad rulers.

Cost of governance uno

@DanielRegha

Peter Obi's govt acquired over "400 SUVs" for Traditional Rulers according to his then SSG (Oseloka H. Obaze), but same Peter Obi was quick to condemn the "expenditure of N60 billion for the purchase of SUV vehicles for legislators". Are both not expenses made using public funds? Talk about hypocr!sy.

Obi Fumes as Ukraine donates grains to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Obi said “it is disheartening that our once economically confident nation, blessed with vast arable land and abundant natural resources, now relies on a war-torn Ukraine for food assistance”.

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Obi asserted that “this national disgrace stems from years of leadership failure, necessitating urgent reflection and a reordering of our national priorities and resource management and allocation”.

Source: Legit.ng