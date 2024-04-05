Reno Omokri has made some rather serous utterances concerning his faith and belief system in relation to Christianity

The former presidential media aide recently said that he does not believe in Christmas, Easter and he Trinity

Omokri argued that most of these doctrines were brought into Africa, especially Nigeria, by the colonialists

A former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri, has made some revelations on his belief system and world view when it come to spirituality.

Speaking with a reporter in the United States (US) recently, Omokri said that he grew up in a Christian and attended church where most of he stuff taught are not founded in the holy scriptures.

The outspoken Nigerian claimed that things like Christianity, Easter and the Trinity were imported into Nigeria by the colonialists to brainwash the people during the period.

Omokri speaks on his faith

Omokri argued that having read the scriptures many times, he has come to realise that there are some errors in what he described as mainstream Christendom.

One among such errors, according to him, is the talk that Jesus Christ is God.

For Omokri, Jesus is only the way to God, not God himself.

Omokri went on to state that since he does not know how many years he has left on earth, he wants to spend the rest of him time bringing back what scriptural Christianity and teach people same.

