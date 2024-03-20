An ally of Peter Obi, Akin Osuntokun, has said the former Anambra state governor is "effectively the leader" of the Labour Party

Osuntokun said that based on the logic of balance, the Labour Party's national chairman should not be a southerner because of Obi's present status in the opposition party

The former PDP member spoke against the backdrop of the brewing crisis in the Labour Party over plans to hold a national convention

FCT, Abuja - Akin Osuntokun, the director-general (DG) of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council during the 2023 election, has said the party’s national chairman should come from the North.

Osuntokun said if the leader of the party (referring to Peter Obi) is from the South then the chairman should be from the north.

Osuntokun said while speaking recently on Arise Television. The political scientist spoke against the backdrop of the brewing crisis in the LP over plans to hold a national convention.

His words:

"I think the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, effectively the leader of the party is from the South.

"Now if we believe in the logic of balance, ethno-regional balance and you know, what we call power shift, I am of the opinion that the chairman this time around should come from the north. That is my own opinion.

"I'm not saying that is the stand of the Labour Party. Whether or not, I don't know. But this is my own position that if the leader of the party is from the south, the chairman of the party should be from the north."

Watch the full interview below:

