Peter Obi of the Labour Party has visited the Markaz, The Arabic and Islamic Training Centre in Agege in Lagos

The former governor of Anambra state said his visit to Markaz Agege was part of his move to breakfast with the majority of Muslims during the Ramadan period

Obi extolled the greatness of Markaz Agege, disclosing how it drew students from Nigeria and West Africa and its alumni spreading across the region

Agege, Lagos - Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has continued to mend bridges ahead of the 2027 general election as he visited the first Arabic institution in southwest Nigeria, Markaz, The Arabic and Islamic Training Centre in Agege Lagos.

The former governor of Anambra state announced his visit to the Arabic and Islamic institution in a tweet late on Saturday night, March 23, adding that he "had the honour of visiting one of Islam's great minds in Nigeria, Sheikh Muhammed Habibullah Adam Abdullah EL-ILORY (OON)."

Peter Obi visits Markaz Agege

Source: Twitter

While sharing the pictures of his visit to the foremost Arabic and Islamic institution, Obi shared the history of Markaz Agege and commended its founder, Sheikh Abdullahi Adam Al-Ilory.

Obi sings praises of Markaz Agege

Obi then extolled the greatness of the institution, stating how it drew students from Nigeria and West Africa. According to the politician, the institution now has graduates who have spread and established branches across the region.

He noted:

"Many alumni hold prominent roles in Nigeria, including teaching Arabic and Islamic Studies, administration, and serving as Shari’ah Court Judges, contributing significantly to national development. This visit underscores my commitment to education, a crucial element for global standards and human advancement."

Peter Obi disclosed that he had visited the Arabic and Islamic institutions as part of his efforts to relate with the Muslims in the country during the holy month of Ramadan.

See the tweet here:

