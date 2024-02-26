The crisis of the Labour Party has taken a new dimension ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state

The party's faction led by Lamidi Apapa in a dramatic turn, has presented Anderson Asemota, as its guber candidate to represent LP in the governorship poll

This came barely a day after Olumide Akpata emerged as the LP's authentic flagbearer for the Edo election

Barely 24 hours after the former national chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata emerged as the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the Edo state governorship election, scheduled for September 21, 2024, the Lamidi Apapa-led faction has also unveiled its candidate for the election.

How LP's second guber candidate emerged

This was made known through a letter sighted on several social media platforms, including the WhatsApp group of the Edo state Labour Party, which was signed by Apapa as the acting national chairman and Saleh Lawan as the acting national secretary.

The Punch reported that Apapa gave the governorship candidate the name of Anderson Asemota, while Monday Mawah was listed as Asemota’s running mate.

Recall that Julius Abure-led national leadership of theLP, Akpata was declared winner of the Edo LP governorship primary election.

The deputy governor of Abia state, Ikechukwu Emetu, the chairman of the Edo Labour Party poll, made the declaration after collating the results.

Akpata's emergence came shortly after the All Progressives Congress (APC) produced its candidate in a rerun primary and barely 24 hours after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) produced two candidates for the election that was scheduled for September.

However, the Apapa-led faction of the party in a letter dated February 22, 2024 and addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Abuja said the governorship candidate and his running mate emerged at a primary conducted on February 22, 2024, in Benin City.

Edo guber: Obaseki, Shaibu battle

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported the face-off between the camps of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, ahead of the PDP governorship primary election in Edo.

The PDP and the APC are set to renew their rivalry in the state as they battle other political parties to produce Obaseki's successor.

