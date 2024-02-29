President Bola Tinubu's media aide, Bayo Onanuga, has tackled Peter Obi of the Labour Party over comment supporting internet fraudsters

Obi, in a video, had said the government is busy chasing the internet fraudsters known as Yahoo Yahoo, while government officials steal billions of naira on a daily basis

But Onanuga berated the former governor of Anambra state for using one wrong to judge another

Bayo Onanuga, a media aide to President Bola Tinubu, has tackled Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, for calling out the government fighting youths who were into internet frauds while there is embezzlement in government's ministries and agencies.

The presidential aide took to his X page to share the video of the former governor of Anambra state saying the government should not have been going after the youths doing the internet fraud, popularly referred to as "Yahoo Yahoo."

Onanuga knocked Peter Obi over praise of internet fraudsters Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi

In the video, Obi said:

We are chasing young boys with computers and say they are yahoo yahoo people when people are stealing the billions which we have as a government. Why are we wasting our time? Why are we doing that? Why are we chasing young men all over the place?

"I can assure you that all the money that the yahoo yahoo people have stolen in one year is not up to the amount of the money that is being stolen in government in one day."

How Obi becomes Tinubu's critic

Obi has become a major critic of Tinubu's government since he lost his appeal against the president's victory in the 2023 election.

While sharing the video in a tweet, Onanufa urged the Labour Party leader to desist from using the wrong tone to justify another.

The tweet read:

"Peter Obi makes case for Yahoo Yahoo boys. Incredible he could use one wrong to justify another. What a leader!"

See the video here:

