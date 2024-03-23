Peter Obi's recent visits to the Mosque have been labelled pure political stunts ahead of the 2027 presidential polls

A former Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, made these assertions, stating that Obi's motives weren't out of will

However, Ahmad's assertions have been refuted by Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council

FCT, Abuja - Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council, has come forward to support Peter Obi, the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, for participating in the Ramadan fast-breaking meal with Muslims.

Obi visited the central mosque in Maraba-Nyanya, FCT, to participate in the evening meal during Ramadan.

Bashir Ahmad, a former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, had raised doubts about Obi's intentions, suggesting that he was following a predetermined plan.

Ahmad questioned why Obi hadn't participated in Ramadan fast-breaking events as Anambra governor.

Tanko slams Bashir Ahmad

In response to these claims, Tanko stated that suggesting that Obi's actions were motivated by political benefits is inaccurate.

As quoted by TheCable, he said:

“When you check his records, it will clearly show you that it is natural for him to associate with the people, especially the masses. That has been his lifestyle. He is not just doing so now.

“Severally, he has visited those in IDPs and other Nigerians and interacted with them. When he was governor of Anambra, he broke the Ramadan fast with people in Onitsha.

“Apart from doing so in this country, he has travelled out of the country to show solidarity with those who are completely neglected and abandoned by those in position of authority here. So, it is not a new thing."

Tanko stated that his current focus on his actions and their media coverage is his only concern.

He stated that Obi also takes pleasure in demonstrating empathy towards people and connecting with them, asserting that this inclination is inherent to his character and not influenced by politics.

Peter Obi spotted amongst Muslims for Tafsir at Suleja Central Mosque

Meanwhile, Peter Gregory Obi actively observes Ramadan with Muslims across the country.

The Labour Party member was spotted joining prayers at the Suleja Central Mosque along the Suleja-Kaduna road in Niger State.

Alongside fellow worshippers, Obi listened to the Tafsir sermon by the mosque's Imam on Tuesday, March 19th.

