Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore's leadership has staged protests in Benue state over confiscating and auctioning millions of cattle that belong to herdsmen in the state.

The group is also protesting against the state governor's consistent profiling of Fulani nomads through the anti-grazing law.

The group's leadership registered their grievances in a communique following its expanded national executive meeting of state chairmen, held in Abuja on Monday, October 31.

The communique was signed by its national president, Abdullahi Bodejo and secretary, Saleh Alhassan.

They also called for immediate designation, gazette, and development of all the 415 grazing reserves across the country.

The group also called for establishing a federal ministry of nomadic affairs that would be saddled with the responsibility of widening educational opportunities and addressing pastoral challenges.

The statement reads in part:

“The meeting condemned the continuous profiling of Fulani pastoralists by the beleaguered Governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom, through the satanic anti-grazing law that he has been using to confiscate and auction millions of cattle belonging to Fulani’s in Benue-Nasarawa and Benue-Taraba border communities.”

