President Bola Tinubu has said that Senator Abdul Ningi and others raising budget padding allegations have little or no understanding of the budget

The president maintained that the Senate's integrity was intact, adding that he knew what he brought and what he got

Tinubu then vowed that his administration will continue to sustain the synergy between the executive and the judiciary for the growth of the country

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has said that the integrity of the Senate is intact while speaking on the recent budget padding allegation that trailed the 10th Senate.

The president, on Thursday night, March 21, expressed the readiness of his administration to sustain the cooperation between the judiciary and the executive for the country's growth.

Tinubu made the comment while hosting the leadership of the Senate at a presidential dinner on Thursday to break the Ramadan fast at the state house in Abuja.

His position was contained in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale and shared by his special assistant on public engagement, Fredrick Nwabufo, on Friday morning, March 22.

Why Senator Ningi raised budget padding allegations

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator from Bauchi Central, Abdul Ahmed Ningi, has alleged that the Tinubu administration was currently implementing a 2024 budget that was higher than what was passed by the national assembly.

Ningi, in an interview with the BBC Hausa, stated that the Senate debated and passed the N25tn budget but wondered why Tinubu was implementing N28.7tn.

He was subsequently suspended over failure to substantiate his allegation with evidence after a long debate by the Senate.

What Tinubu says about Senator Ningi's suspension

Reacting to the development, Tinubu said those raising allegations of budget padding did not understand the rudiment of the budget.

The president said:

"Those who are talking about malicious embellishment in the budget. They did not understand the arithmetic and did not refer to the baseline of what I brought. But your integrity is intact."

Tinubu speaks on Delta killings

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has vowed that his administration would not fold its hands when soldiers are being attacked and killed.

While hosting the leadership of the Senate, Tinubu vowed to serve the killers of 16 soldiers in Delta state a certain justice.

The president maintained that the Nigerian military is doing a lot in fighting the challenges of insecurity in the country, and his administration would continue to support them.

