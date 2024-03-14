President Bola Tinubu has forwarded a new student loan bill to the House of Representatives for new consideration.

The president's move was disclosed in a letter addressed to Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the House of Representatives, on Thursday, March 14.

During the plenary on Thursday, the speaker reads the letter to the lawmakers in the house. The letter reads in part:

“Pursuant to Section 58(2) of the Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). I forward, herewith, The Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2024, for the kind consideration of the House of Representatives."

“The Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) (Repeal and Re- Enactment) Bill, 2024 seeks to enhance the implementation of the Higher Education Student Loan Scheme by addressing challenges related to the management structure of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELF), applicant eligibility requirements, loan purpose, funding sources and disbursement and repayment procedures.

“Whilst hoping that this submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the House of Representatives, please accept, Rt. Honourable Speaker, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

There has been controversy that the presidency has suspended the scheme indefinitely, a report that has been debunked, adding that they were trying to expand the scope of the scheme to accommodate persons with disabilities.

