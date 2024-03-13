President Bola Tinubu has stated that his administration would not pay any ransom for the rescue of the students kidnapped at Kuriga in Kaduna state

President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration will not pay any ransom to rescue the abducted children from Kuriga in Kaduna state.

The president disclosed his position on Wednesday, March 13, at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which took place at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Tinubu directs security chiefs to rescue abducted children

Speaking to journalists after the FEC meeting, Channels Television reported that Muhammad Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, disclosed that President Tinubu directed the defence chiefs to ensure they rescued the children and brought them home safely.

Idris added that President Tinubu has a strong stance against paying ransom to kidnappers and that his administration is determined to confront the non-state actors and other criminal elections in Nigeria.

According to the minister, kidnapping under President Tinubu's administration, particularly mass abduction, would not be taken with levity.

Bandits kidnap 287 students in Kaduna

On Thursday, March 8, 287 students were reportedly abducted by bandits at the Government Secondary School Kuriga in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

Governor Uba Sani, during a visit to the Kuriga community, assured the people that he would do everything within his power to ensure the safe return of the abducted students.

The bandits were said to have invaded the school on Thursday morning, shooting sporadically before the victims were taken away. The abducted persons included the students and some students of the school.

It was learnt that the secondary school was moved to the primary school due to insecurity in the community.

Tinubu orders reopening of Niger border

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has announced the suspension of the border closure between Nigeria and the Niger Republic.

The president's directive includes suspending five sanctions imposed on neighbouring countries.

The five directives were Tinubu's response to the resolution reached at the extraordinary meeting of ECOWAS in February.

