Shehu Sani, the former senator representing Kaduna Central in the eighth senate, has kicked against the directive of the National Communication Commission (NCC) ordering the telecom operators, including MTN, Glo, Airtel and others, to block users who are yet to link their national identification number (NIN) with their sim.

The activist, in a tweet on Friday, March 1, said the NCC and the telecom operators have failed to block the sims of the bandits involved in kidnapping and communication with their victim families through phones to collect ransom.

Shehu Sani condemns the blocking of lines by NCC

Source: Twitter

The lawmaker said:

"The NCC and the Telecom operators know how to quickly block SIM cards; the ones they are yet to know how to quickly block are those ones used by Bandits to collect ransom."

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng