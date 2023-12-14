Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Iseyin, Oyo state - Shina Peller, A former member of the house of representatives, is set to join the PDP in Oyo state.

As reported by Daily Trust on Thursday, December 14, the move was confirmed by Michael Ogunsina, the spokesperson of the PDP in the southwest state.

Ogunsina noted that preparations were already underway to organise a grand welcoming ceremony for Peller and his supporters across the 13 local government areas (LGAs) of Oyo North senatorial district.

Ogunsina said:

“We are excited to welcome Hon. Shina Peller into the Peoples Democratic Party. His wealth of experience and dedication to public service will undoubtedly contribute to the party’s growth and our collective goal of ensuring a prosperous Oyo state."

Peller was elected to the Green Chamber in 2019 to represent Kajola/Iwajowa/Iseyin/Itesiwaju federal constituency but left the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022 in the build-up to the 2023 general elections and contested in the senatorial election on the platform of the Accord Party. He decided to leave the APC after he lost the party’s primary election to Abdulfatai Buhari.

Peller's APC latter days

Peller reacted to his loss in the senatorial primary election of the APC in Oyo North.

Peller lost the primaries to Buhari, who got a total of 570 votes as to Peller's 5 votes.

He rejected the outcome of the primary election and stated that APC did not conduct any election in Oyo North.

Peller meets Accord Party's Imumolen

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Professor Christopher Imumolen visited Peller's office as part of ongoing consultations with stakeholders on his (Imumolen) presidential bid.

Inside sources said the meeting provided the opportunity for both men to rub minds and chart a course forward for the party's ambition within the context of current realities in the political sphere.

