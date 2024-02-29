President Bola Tinubu's nominee for CBN board member, Urum Kalu-Eke, has rejected the presidential nomination

Kalu-Eke was said to have been engaged with some public and private entities, locally and internationally, as reasons for the rejection of the appointment

Senator Orji Kalu, informed his colleagues about Kalu--Eke's absent when he failed to appear for screening before the senate committee

One of the five nominees by President Bola Tinubu for appointment as members of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Urum Kalu-Eke, has declined the appointment.

This is even as the Senate confirmed four other nominees for appointment as members of the Board of Directors of the CBN.

Those confirmed by the Senate on Thursday, February 29, were Mr Robert Agbide, Mr Ado Yakubu Wanka, Prof Murtala Sabo Sagagi, and Mrs Muslimat Olanike Aliyu.

The action of Kalu-Eke was made public on Thursday as the Senate considered the report of the committee, which is chaired by Senator Adetokunbo Abiru (APC – Lagos-East).

Abiru, while recommending the remaining four nominees for confirmation by the Senate, said Kalu-Eke failed to appear before the committee for screening.

“The nominee did not appear before the committee for screening. Therefore, the committee can’t recommend him for confirmation,” Abiru told the Senate, presided over by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin.

In his reaction to the development, a former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, explained why Kalu-Eke turned down the appointment.

The Abia senator said the nominee was from his constituency and that he (Kalu-Eke) had called him to inform him about his engagement for some public and private entities within and outside Nigeria.

