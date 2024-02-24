President Bola Tinubu's number of days spent abroad within his nine months in office has been compared to that of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari

According to a BBC report, President Tinubu has spent 71 days outside Nigeria in just nine months, while his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, spent 59 days outside Nigeria during his time

The BBC report explained that though the opposition leader, Atiku Abubakar, had criticised Tinubu, the president needed to travel to make investment deals and strengthen diplomacy

In January, opposition leader Atiku Abubakar criticised President Tinubu when he made another trip to Europe on a private visit. Atiku had taken to his social media to say that Niger does not need a "tourist-in-chief", adding that the country was drowning in an ocean of insecurity.

However, the BBC report described the criticism as a cheap shot, stating that the president needs to attend some heads-of-state meetings and strengthen foreign relations. Aside from diplomatic reasons, there is also an economic factor to be considered. This is due to the fact that this is the period when lucrative investment deals are being negotiated.

How many times Tinubu traveled in nine months?

According to the BBC report, Tinubu has made no less than 14 trips abroad within the eight months he resumed office as Nigerian president, adding that other world leaders have also increased their travelling abroad, but Tinubu has been more criticised.

The medium then summed up the number of days Tinubu had spent outside the country, compared to that of its predecessor, Buhari, within his first nine months in office.

The BBC statistics showed that Tinubu had spent more days abroad compared to Buhari within their nine months in office. Within nine months in office, Tinubu spent 71 days outside Nigeria, while Buhari spent 59 days when he was in office.

