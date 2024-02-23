President Bola Tinubu has made no less than ten appointments in four agencies under the ministry of communication and digital economy

The affected federal agencies that got new management include NCC, NIGCOMSAT and Galaxy Backbone Limited

The development was announced in a statement by the president's special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has reportedly announced the appointment of a new management for the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and three other agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Other agencies the president has made new appointments are Galaxy Backbone Limited, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT).

Tinubu changes AMCON management

The names of the new appointees are Opeyemi Dele-Ajayi, named president of Digital Bridge Institute; Ibrahim Adeyanju, announced as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Backbone Limited; and Gbenga Alade, named AMCON’s Managing Director, The Nation reported.

The development was announced in a statement by the spokesperson to the president, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, February 22, and shared in a tweet by the office of the special adviser to the president on social media.

Names of new appointments Tinubu made

Below is the full list of the agencies' new management:

S/N Names of Agencies New Management 1 NIGERIAN COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION (NCC) Abiodun Attah — Executive Director, Technical Services Aisha Abdullahi — Executive Director, Finance & Administration Jaiyeola Awokoya — Executive Director, Marketing & Business Development 2 NIGERIAN COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE (NIGCOMSAT) LIMITED Abiodun Attah — Executive Director, Technical Services Aisha Abdullahi — Executive Director, Finance & Administration Jaiyeola Awokoya — Executive Director, Marketing & Business Development 3 GALAXY BACKBONE (BB) LIMITED Ibrahim Adepoju Adeyanju — Managing Director/CEO Mohammed Sani Ibrahim — Executive Director, Finance & Corporate Services Olusegun Olulade — Executive Director, Customer Centricity & Marketing Olumbe Akinkugbe — Executive Director, Digital Exploration & Technical Services

