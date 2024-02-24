President Bola Tinubu has been confirmed to be visiting Qatar next month to make business deals with the Qatari authorities

Nigeria's minister of foreign affairs made the confirmation while dismissing the claim that the Qatari authority has rejected to move to host the Nigerian president

A purportedly leaked memo claimed that Qatar's minister of trade and investment would not be available for President Tinubu's visit

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's foreign ministry has dismissed the report that Qatar's authorities rejected President Bola Tinubu's offer to visit the country.

The ministry on Saturday, February 24, disclosed that President Tinubu would visit Qarar, the United Arab Emirates, on March 2-3.

There was a trending memo going viral online, the Arabian country was said it was not ready to have a proposed business parley with Nigeria.

Qatar leaked memo on rejecting Tinubu's visit

According to the letter, the embassy of Qatar in Nigeria said the request of the Nigerian foreign ministry to have a business talk between Tinubu and the Qatar authority would not be possible, adding that the Arab's ministry of commerce and industry would not be able to host Tinubu, outlining some of its reasons.

The reason for the rejected reads in part:

"His Excellency, the Minister of Commerce and Industry will be carrying out official missions outside the country during the upcoming visit period…The State of Qatar will be hosting a Web Summit during the suggested period, and the State’s authorities will be preoccupied with this event."

But Nigeria's foreign minister, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, in a statement shared by President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, dismissed the claim and noted that President Tinubu would be in the Arab country at the scheduled date.

