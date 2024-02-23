The crisis rocking the PDP in Edo state headed by Governor Godwin Obaseki, has taken a new dimension

Following the outcome of the PDP governorship primary election in Edo on Thursday, Obaseki's deputy, Philip Shaibu, insisted that he remained the authentic candidate who will fly the party's flag in the September poll

Asue Ighodalo has, however, emerged as the PDP flagbearer for Edo state after defeating his major contenders, including Shaibu in Thursday's election held in separate venues

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Edo state, Benin-City - The deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, has said he is the authentic governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for the forthcoming governorship election.

After Ighodalo's emergence, Shaibu insists he is the Edo PDP governorship candidate. Photo credit: Asue Ighodalo

Source: Facebook

Shaibu made this statement on Friday, February 23, when he appeared as a guest on Sunrise Daily programme of .

Recall that on Thursday, Shaibu won a parallel primary election of the party while a former chairman of Sterling Bank, Asue Ighodalo, also won at another parallel primary.

Speaking after his victory, Shaibu stated that the primary election Ighodalo won did not follow the rules and regulations of the party.

He said:

“If the process followed all our rules and regulations, I’ll be in the stadium. And if I win, fine and if I don’t, I’ll congratulate the winner and work with him.

“Nine of us insisted that the processes must be followed because we want the PDP to produce one of us while all of us follow that one person that emerges. You cannot have nine persons saying the same thing and one person saying something else and you take that one person’s word over other nine. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Shaibu also explained that he had reached out to Ighodalo in order to work with him.

He added:

“I already sent a message to him in order for us to work together because I am the authentic candidate and as we move on, you’ll realise that. I want to also play a role of bringing every one together.”

Shaibu's assertion comes after Ighodalo, PDP flagbearer, on Thursday, said he is unbothered about the emergence of a parallel flagbearer for the party.

Despite the seeming confusion, Ighodalo is not worried, hinging his resolve on the law.

Watch Shaibu's interview below

Source: Legit.ng