Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor of Kwara state, Abdulfattah Ahmed, has been granted a ₦50 million bail by the federal high court in Ilorin, the state capital.

Among other things the embattled former governor was to present for his bail were two sureties with landed properties in the Kwara state capital.

Court grants bail to ex-Kwara governor Photo Credit: Abdulfattah Ahmed

Source: Twitter

According to Channels Television, the former PDP leader was to submit his international passport to the court, among other conditions.

On Friday, February 23, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the former governor after he was invited by the anti-graft commission for questioning on Monday, February 19.

However, the operatives of the EFCC did not allow journalists to cover the arraignment of the PDP chieftains, and they were not allowed to enter the courtroom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng