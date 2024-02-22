Nigeria's anti-graft agency has arrested some suspected currency racketeers in Enugu state, amid the foreign exchange crisis in the country

The EFCC confirmed the development on Thursday, February 22, and disclosed that it recovered over N100 million from them and other currencies

Interestingly, some of the suspects are foreigners from the Niger Republic, the anti-graft agency confirmed

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Enugu state, Enugu - Amid the fluctuation of the naira, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in conjunction with a Joint Task Force comprising five teams from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and three teams from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), arrested 115 suspected currency racketeers in Enugu state.

EFCC arrested BDC operators in Enugu state. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

The Enugu state command of the anti-graft agency made this known on Thursday, February 22, in a post shared on its X account.

The operation, carried out on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, targeted individuals involved in illegal foreign exchange activities, including bureau de change operators, currency speculators, and street hawkers operating in the Owerri Road area of Ogui, Enugu state.

This action was prompted by actionable intelligence gathered by law enforcement.

Among the suspects apprehended were 113 males and two females.

Items recovered

Items recovered from them include N110,700,000, $8,368.00, £145.00, €2,725, 900 South African Rands, 32,000.00 CFA, 100 Turkiya, and 500 Bank Mozambique currencies in different denominations. A safe abandoned by one of the street hawkers was also recovered.

Part of the statement reads:

"Preliminary investigation showed that some of the suspects are foreigners from Niger Republic.

"They would soon be charged to court."

N1b forex fraud: EFCC arrests fake airline captain

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that EFCC arrested a man who claimed to be an airline captain for defrauding a customer of N1 billion in a foreign exchange deal.

The suspect, identified as Captain Nuhu Haruna, was arrested by the operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC following a petition from the victim.

The Vanguard reported that the victim alleged that he met Haruna in December 2023 through a mutual acquaintance who introduced him as a reliable source of foreign currency.

He said he paid N1 billion into Haruna's account, expecting to receive the equivalent amount in dollars. However, he never received the money and discovered that Haruna had given him fake evidence of payment.

Source: Legit.ng