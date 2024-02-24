The call for a merger ahead of the 2027 general election remains a top conversation in Nigeria's political space

This phenomenon birthed the All Progressives Congress (APC), comprising three coalition political parties

Despite this, there are suggestions for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to consider a similar approach

Segun Showunmi provided insights into the complexities of such a move in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng

FCT, Abuja - Former gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in Ogun state, Dr Segun Showunmi, has shared his views on the proposition for the party to join forces with other political entities in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, the PDP leader expressed his openness to the idea of the party merging with others before the 2027 polls.

He expressed worry that the party might adopt the same strategy already mastered by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dr Segun's remarks came after discussing the issue with another media organisation.

The PDP chairmanship aspirant said:

“Let me put it to you this way. Number one, I didn’t say we didn’t want a merger. I was trying to say that you can’t use the same approach wanting to take power from the APC.

“You’re running on the same idea and the playbook that the APC has used and mastered, and I was trying to say that the merger that they did required all the parties that were going to be in the merger minus the new PDP to at least the main partners, CPC and APC and ACN."

Will PDP drop its name to merge?

He further stated that such a move would be difficult, stating that the PDP leaders at all levels may not be willing to relinquish the name, their position, and everything else that makes up the party.

Dr Showunmi said:

“They kind of like forgot about their party and started a new party altogether. And I didn’t see how that was easy for PDP.

"Is PDP going to drop it’s name, drop its party, who is going to even allow them to do that when you have about maybe 12 or 13 governors already and some senators and I felt that it’s a pipe dream.”

2027 presidency: PDP chieftain weighs in on Atiku's eligibility to contest

Meanwhile, there are mixed reactions within the Peoples Democratic (PDP) over the rumours that Atiku Abubakar might contest in the 2027 general election cycle.

This development has triggered concern about his age and fitness, which has caused disparities amongst PDP chieftains.

Atiku would be 80 in 2027, and there have been calls from some quarters that he should allow the younger prospects to contest.

