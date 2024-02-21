President Tinubu appointed DCG Kemi Nanna Nandap as the Comptroller-General of the immigration service

DCG Nandap takes over from Wura-Ola Adepoju, whose term in office expires on February 29, 2024

The presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, announced this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, February 21

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of DCG Kemi Nanna Nandap as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, confirmed this development in a statement on Wednesday, February 21. He said the appointment is effective from March 1, 2024.

Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to the president on social media shared the statement on his X account on Wednesday.

According to the statement, DCG Nandap was appointed in line with President Tinubu's "ongoing reforms in the service".

The statement reads:

"DCG Nandap takes over from Mrs. Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, whose term in office expires on February 29, 2024.

"Before her appointment as Comptroller-General, Nandap was the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of the Migration Directorate of the Service.

"The President anticipates that the new Comptroller-General will deepen the ongoing reforms in the service and create a robust mechanism for efficient and dedicated service delivery to Nigerians, as well as strengthen the nation's security through proactive and effective border security and migration management."

