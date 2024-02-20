Global site navigation

BREAKING: Tinubu Makes Major Appointment, Details Emerge

by  Bada Yusuf

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ms. Hafsat Abubakar Bakari as the new Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

Bakari’s appointment is, however, pending her confirmation by the Senate.

The new appointment was announced Tuesday evening in a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ms. Hafsat Abubakar Bakari to serve as the Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), pending her confirmation by the Senate.

“Ms. Bakari is a lawyer and financial intelligence expert with years of experience in anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing, and counter-proliferation financing (AML/CFT/CPF).

“Before her appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of the NFIU, she served as Deputy Director at the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, and was at different times the Head of the General Services Unit; Head of the Strategy and Reorientation Unit, and Head of the Board Secretariat of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The President anticipates that Ms. Bakare will bring her wealth of experience and expertise to full discharge in this critical role, especially in view of his administration’s war against illicit financial flows and other sharp practices currently prevalent in segments of the nation’s foreign exchange markets,” the statement reads.

