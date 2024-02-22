Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd) has said he will complete and activate all the vocational centers in the Niger Delta region before the end of his administration

Ndiomu, the interim administrator of the amnesty programme, made this pledge in an interview with journalists in his office on Wednesday, in Abuja

Ndiomu urges governments and other stakeholders to collaborate with PAP and other agencies to create opportunities for youth empowerment and socio-economic development in the region

FCT, Abuja - Amid the current economic crisis bedeviling Nigeria, the leadership of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has expressed commitment to completing and activating all vocational training centers across the Niger Delta region.

"Our mandate will be fulfilled," Ndiomu assured

This is to help the amnesty programme reach its full potential and ensure the sustainability of the livelihoods of the beneficiaries.

Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd), the interim administrator of PAP, stated this on Wednesday, February 21, while briefing newsmen at the Amnesty Office, Abuja.

Ndiomu who insisted that the Amnesty Programme has served its purpose, added that some areas have yet to reach its full potentials, especially the completion of vocational training centers.

"If we are able to complete these centers, we can now domicile training of restive youths in the region. One of the things I have been doing since I came on board, is to source for funds to complete these projects."

The interim administrator lamented the long-standing complaint by International Oil Companies (IOCs) that youths in the region lack the requisite industry skills for employment, a narrative, the PAP is working hard to change.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, February 9, Gen. Ndiomu charged state governments in the region to complement the efforts of PAP and other interventionist agencies like the NDDC and NCDMB in creating opportunities for the youths.

Responding to questions on possible threats from splinter ex-agitators in the Niger Delta region, Ndiomu reiterated that at the time of disbarment, not all armed groups agreed to lay down their arms. Thus, the PAP was "solely" set up to cater to those who embraced amnesty.

He added that the PAP cooperative fund, unlike similar initiatives in the past, is strategically set up to drive the sustainability of livelihoods and has been carefully handed over to professional consultants to guide and mentor beneficiaries to ensure success.

