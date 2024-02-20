The people of Edo state are in for a lot of drama ahead of the forthcoming governorship election

The crisis in the major political parties in the state has spread across the fold of key politicians in the APC and the PDP and might affect the credibility of the poll in September

The recent one is the APC candidate, Hon. Anamero Deker, claiming he won Saturday's primary election and requested Ganduje to give him the certificate of return

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - One of the three aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 21 governorship election in Edo state, Honourable Anamero Deker, on Monday, February 19, requested the national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to issue him certificate of return.

Deker tells Ganduje to give him the certificate of return after Saturday's election. Photo credit: Hon. Anamero Sunday Dekeri, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

Recall that Saturday's primaries produced three winners. The chairman of the electoral committee of the primary, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, announced Dennis Idahosa as the winner.

The spokesman of the local government returning officers, Ojo Babatunde, later declared Dekeri, the winner of the contest.

In a swift move, Dekeri, who arrived at the APC national secretariat on Monday, made his way straight to Ganduje’s office where he presented a letter to the party’s helmsman, demanding the certificate of return, Daily Trust reported.

Vanguard reported that the lawmaker claimed to have scored the highest number of votes at the primaries.

APC workers threaten protest over economic hardship

In another development, Legit.ng reported that staff employed by the APC across different departments at its national secretariat in Abuja have threatened to protest following the country's current economic hardship.

The workers complained bitterly about their welfare under the leadership of the APC national chairman, Ganduje.

The staff specifically asked the party’s top echelon to make provision for their housing and other allowances, stressing that the economic situation of the country is not favourable to them.

They specifically asked the party’s top echelon to make provision for their housing and other allowances, stressing that the economic situation of the country is not favourable to them.

Source: Legit.ng