Emerging reports have confirmed that Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State is under immense pressure to join the All Progressives Congress (APC)

This development has been confirmed by the leader of the APC in the southeast region, who said the party is keen to have Governor Soludo in their ranks

Meanwhile, the party of Governor Soludo, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has reacted to the situation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is reportedly applying significant pressure on Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, to abandon his current party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and run for the 2025 governorship election under the APC banner, as part of their strategy to take control of the state.

However, APGA has dismissed these efforts as mere wishful thinking on the part of the APC.

In addition, leaders of the APC from the Southeast region have approached the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, seeking his support to bolster the party's chances in the 2025 elections in Anambra.

A prominent member of the APC in Awka claimed that numerous delegations have been meeting with Governor Soludo in an attempt to persuade him to defect to the APC, arguing that having a sitting governor on their side would make it easier for the APC to win the upcoming gubernatorial battle.

As quoted by Vanguard, he said:

“APC is interested in taking Anambra State this time around. Big wigs in the party in the state and at the national are already talking with the governor to join us because politically, it will be easier and cheaper to invest in a sitting governor as our candidate in that election, than bringing a greenhorn into the race.

“We are hoping that our discussion with the governor will be fruitful. But you know that from now to November next year when the election will take place, is a long time. Even 24 hours is a long time in politics. But we are hopeful.”

APGA reacts as APC talks Plan B

He stated that the party has an alternative strategy in place. This backup plan will be implemented if the governor doesn't yield to the pressure. Although he didn't provide further details, he emphasised the APC's keen interest in Anambra State.

In response to the rumours about pressure on Soludo to join the APC, the national publicity secretary of APGA, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, dismissed them as entirely false.

He said:

“It is the figment of their own imagination. Soludo is not somebody you can be pressured to take decisions. So, anybody talking about the governor’s defection to APC is just concocting stories.”

