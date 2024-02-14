The Ebonyi state chapter of the PDP has lost its influential chieftain to the ruling party in the state

Peter Ede dumped the opposition PDP, and rejoined his former party, citing the "people’s oriented policy of the ruling party" as his major reason

The influential lawmaker also returned to the APC with a large number of his supporters in the PDP

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ebonyi state - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former federal lawmaker who once represented Ezza North/Ishielu federal constituency, Peter Ede, has officially rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state.

Why the ex-lawmaker dumped PDP for APC?

On Wednesday, February 14, Peter Ede led a large number of his supporters in the PDP to the APC, at an event which took place at the state party secretariat in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

As reported by Channels TV, the former lawmaker pledged to assist in building a better environment for the development of the state.

Ede stated that he took the decision to join the APC in Ebonyi state because of the people’s oriented policy of the ruling party.

Receiving the new members at his office, the state party chairman, Stanley Okoro-Emegha, expressed joy and readiness to work with them, while describing their decisions as a welcome development.

He assured them of equal treatment, noting the party is willing to accommodate everyone with genuine intentions.

Atiku's staunch supporter, leads thousands of PDP members to APC

In another similar development, Audu Mahmood, the founding figure and ex-director-general of PDP New Generation, has switched allegiance to the APC, along with a substantial following comprising thousands from Garun Gabas Ward and beyond in Mallam-Madori local government area of Jigawa state.

Previously serving as the PDP youth leader, Mahmood had a significant impact during the recent 2023 elections, being instrumental in rallying numerous youths nationwide to support the PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the broader PDP agenda.

Mahmood, who orchestrated PDP’s success in Garun Gabas Ward during the 2023 elections in Mallam-Madori LGA of Jigawa State, officially switched allegiance to the APC on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

