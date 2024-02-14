There are growing concerns that the monarchical structure of Kano state might have a new look in a couple of days

This assertion was echoed by the Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER), which further fuels the rumour

Again, the name of the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has resurfaced in this new speculation

FCT, Abuja - The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has expressed concern regarding an alleged scheme to amend the local government and chieftaincy affairs law in Kano state in a manner beneficial to the deposed Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, February 14, the Centre alleged that certain individuals employed illicit tactics to overturn this law, disregarding potential repercussions for the state's stability.

During his speech, Dr Amodu Ben, the executive director, claimed that certain individuals within the state assembly are being tempted and pressured to support this risky scheme.

Allegations against Governor Yusuf

Ben added that the ultimate goal is to have Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf approve this contentious amendment and promptly reinstall Sanusi.

He said:

"It is most unfortunate that Lamido Sanusi, encouraged by the Kano State Governor and some members of the Kano State House of Assembly, is attempting to tap into this populist anger in his bid to clinch back a position he lost under a different administration that followed due process to remove him."

Been added:

"He needs to advise himself correctly that this is not the same as grandstanding with populist comments and interventions in the media, taking the steps to physically implement a comeback is a charade that will cost lives and unleash destruction beyond his anticipation."

The centre also urged Governor Yusuf to back off from the move to help save the people of Kano from chaos and imminent crisis.

Ben said:

"The governor must understand and acknowledge the dangers of mixing politics and the traditional institution as this is a sure recipe for destroying this institution that has provided stability for the society in this part of the country."

Kano: APC warns parliament against dissolving new emirates

In another report, the APC has responded to the letter urging the Kano State House of Assembly to dissolve the four recently established Emirates.

The party cautioned that dismantling the existing Emirates structure could disrupt the state's peace.

Alhaji Ahmad Aruwa, the Kano APC Publicity Secretary, dismissed concerns from the ruling party, likening them to a fictional story.

