FCT, Abuja - The elders and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-central region, under the Concerned North-central APC Stakeholders group, have expressed their full support for Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje's leadership as the National Chairman of the party.

They urged him to continue leading the party beyond the 2027 general elections.

During a solidarity visit to the party's national secretariat in Abuja, thousands of elders and leaders endorsed Ganduje's leadership.

They praised the current National Working Committee (NWC) for its demonstrated ability to lead impartially, regardless of regional, tribal, or religious considerations.

Former Senate President Senator Ameh Ebute led the delegation and expressed satisfaction with Ganduje's leadership, particularly highlighting his embrace of technology and innovation in managing the party's affairs.

Senator Ebute said:

"While we acknowledge the efforts of these advocates of returning the Chairman's office to North Central Zone, we however, believe that the more compelling reason for anybody to advance the manner of person that will occupy the office of the National Chairman of our Party should be about consideration for track record of performance as shown in winning political contests against the opposition. Equally important is how the rank and file members of the Party are directly benefiting from the activities of the Party across the country.

"When we put all these together, we came to the conclusion that you, Your Excellency, ticks all the boxes for a performing excellent Chairman. Indeed, you're not just a performing National Chairman but a National Chairman that had done the most in the shortest possible time to positively impact individual members of our great party while our party have also recorded impressive electoral strides bereft of rancour under your leadership."

Lawmaker drums support for Ganduje

In expressing support for Ganduje's leadership, Sen. Jack Tilley-Gyado commended his effectiveness as National Chairman, stating they hope he continues in his role and leads them into the future.

Tilley-Gyado emphasised the importance of maintaining stability in governance, warning against abrupt changes to zoning arrangements, which he believes could negatively affect the country's governance and overall strength.

He said:

"You (Ganduje) are doing a great job. You run to everywhere there is crisis. Like my Senate President said that you are unbiased, you don't have religion. As a means of governing this party, Christians or Muslims alike have equal opportunities under your leadership."

In his address to a large gathering at the party headquarters, Ganduje expressed gratitude to the APC leaders and members from the North-central region.

He emphasised his commitment to unity within the party and affirmed that his leadership would not entertain those attempting to sow discord.

Ganduje said:

"I am so happy that you realise the importance of having a stable political party that is focused, ready to win election any time anywhere."

Ganduje exempts INEC from Nigeria's electoral problems

In another report, Ganduje exempted INEC from blame regarding the violence and insecurity plaguing Nigerian elections.

He asserted that the accountability for such problems lies squarely with politicians.

Ganduje, who previously served as the governor of Kano state, made these remarks while hosting INEC representatives at the APC national secretariat for authentication purposes.

