Anambra governor, Charles Soludo, has dissolved the traditional rulers council of the state for law violations

The governor said the council is constituted against the written law of the Nigerian constitution

The traditional rulers received the banning with open arms, pledging to help the governor with the process

The governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has dissolved the Anambra Traditional Rulers Council, which he said was unlawfully constituted and had been operating illegally for years.

He made this announcement on Tuesday at a meeting with 94 traditional rulers in the state.

Gov Soludo ordered the dissolution of the illegally constituted traditional council. Photo: Facebook

Source: Facebook

The governor also addressed the issue of some traditional rulers who had been suspended or queried for conferring chieftaincy titles on politicians.

He reinstated the suspended monarch and pardoned the two others, saying they had acted in good faith.

Traditional council constituted against written law

According to a statement by the governor's spokesperson reported by Premium Times, Christian Aburime, the governor explained that the Anambra Traditional Rulers Council, as it was currently composed, was in violation of the law that established it.

He said the law stipulated that the council should have a chairperson, two deputy chairpersons, and one member from each of the 21 local government areas of the state, all appointed by the governor.

However, he said the council had 52 members, which was more than the legal limit of 36. He said this meant that the council was not recognized by the law and could not make any valid decisions or function legally.

He also said that the law provided that each member of the council should serve for a term of four years only and could be reappointed for a second and final term of four years.

He said the state government had observed that most members of the council had overstayed their terms, which made them ineligible to be members of the council.

The statement read:

“However, the state government has observed that most members of the said body as presently constituted have held their positions beyond the eight years limit in violation of the law.

The governor, who, according to Daily Post Nigeria, recently visited his predecessor in EFCC custody on the count of fund misappropriation, said the state had been living with this illegality for several years and it was time to correct it. He said he suggested that all traditional rulers in the state should be members of the council instead of a few.

He said the traditional rulers agreed with his suggestion and expressed their support for his administration.

He said he told them that to implement the suggestion, there was a need to amend the relevant sections of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Law.

